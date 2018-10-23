Former minister Pik Botha to be laid to rest today

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
Go

Former minister Pik Botha to be laid to rest today

The 86-year-old died two weeks ago after an illness.

Former Foreign Affairs Pik Botha during a conference at the Council Chambers at the Civic Centre in Cape Town to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of FW de Klerk's speech in Parliament in which he announced Nelson Mandela's release from prison and opened the way to South Africa's constitutional transformation. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Nasief Manie
Former Foreign Affairs Pik Botha during a conference at the Council Chambers at the Civic Centre in Cape Town to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of FW de Klerk's speech in Parliament in which he announced Nelson Mandela's release from prison and opened the way to South Africa's constitutional transformation. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Nasief Manie
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha will be laid to rest in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The 86-year-old died two weeks ago after an illness.

Botha served as Foreign Affairs Minister for 17 years until the end of apartheid in 1994 and then joined Nelson Mandela's Cabinet. He served as mines and energy minister in Mandela's government before retiring in 1996.

In 2000, Botha famously changed allegiance from the National Party to the African National Party (ANC).

On hearing about Botha's passing, National Party minister Roelf Meyer said that Botha played a pivotal role in steering the country towards democracy.

"I think Pik was a committed servant of change for most of his political life, if not all of his political life."

Meyer says that Botha has always been an advocate for change.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Botha "will be remembered for his service to the democratic government for a period of two years as the minister of mineral and energy affairs and also the support that he gave during very difficult times to South Africa’s transition to democracy."

WATCH: The life of Pik Botha

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA