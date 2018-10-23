Former minister Pik Botha to be laid to rest today
The 86-year-old died two weeks ago after an illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Apartheid-era Foreign Affairs Minister Pik Botha will be laid to rest in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.
Botha served as Foreign Affairs Minister for 17 years until the end of apartheid in 1994 and then joined Nelson Mandela's Cabinet. He served as mines and energy minister in Mandela's government before retiring in 1996.
In 2000, Botha famously changed allegiance from the National Party to the African National Party (ANC).
On hearing about Botha's passing, National Party minister Roelf Meyer said that Botha played a pivotal role in steering the country towards democracy.
"I think Pik was a committed servant of change for most of his political life, if not all of his political life."
Meyer says that Botha has always been an advocate for change.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Botha "will be remembered for his service to the democratic government for a period of two years as the minister of mineral and energy affairs and also the support that he gave during very difficult times to South Africa’s transition to democracy."
WATCH: The life of Pik Botha
