Firefighters still battling blaze in Vermaaklikheid
The fire has been burning since Sunday, with the worst sections raging on either side of the Duiwenhoks River.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze in Vermaaklikheid, a small settlement along the Garden Route, on Tuesday afternoon.
Aerial support in the form of a chopper and two helicopters have been brought in to assist in firefighting efforts.
The Hessequa Local Municipality has confirmed seven homes and multiple structures have been destroyed.
Firefighters are still battling a blaze in #Vermaaklikheid, a small settlement along the Garden Route. The fire has been raging since Sunday. MM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2018
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “According to the Southern Cape FPA (Fire Protection Association), following a recce fight this morning, the condition of the fire is looking much better. A number of hotspot areas and a change in weather conditions still pose a risk to operations.”
