Firefighters still battling blaze in Vermaaklikheid

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze in Vermaaklikheid, a small settlement along the Garden Route, on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire has been burning since Sunday, with the worst sections raging on either side of the Duiwenhoks River.

Aerial support in the form of a chopper and two helicopters have been brought in to assist in firefighting efforts.

The Hessequa Local Municipality has confirmed seven homes and multiple structures have been destroyed.

Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “According to the Southern Cape FPA (Fire Protection Association), following a recce fight this morning, the condition of the fire is looking much better. A number of hotspot areas and a change in weather conditions still pose a risk to operations.”

