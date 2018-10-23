Eskom seeks another tariff increase
The power utility has asked the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to approve a 15% hike effective from 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it simply isn’t able to recover costs for producing electricity, which is why it has applied for another tariff increase.
The power utility has asked the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to approve a 15% hike effective from 2019.
Recently a 4.1% increase was approved, which will kick in from April 2019.
However, Eskom's general manager for regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje says it’s to recover costs from previous years.
“The 4.1% is basically backward, looking that we had to borrow to be able to provide the necessary electricity for those particular years. Now, this application is looking forward from the 2019 year onwards.”
LISTEN: Eskom applies for tariff increase
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Our work hasn’t added any value to Sars, Gartner admits
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant
-
SA to recover 'looted' cash after VBS bank collapse
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Dros rape victim's family grateful for over R137k raised by donors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.