Duchess Meghan makes top 100 most powerful black Britons list
LONDON - Duchess Meghan Markle has been recognised in the top 100 most powerful black Britons power list.
The 37-year-old royal - who recently announced she is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry - has been recognised alongside the likes of grime rapper Stormzy and boxing champion Anthony Joshua on the annual Black Powerlist.
The former actress is currently going through the process of obtaining UK citizenship but would retain US citizenship through becoming a British citizen, which can take a number of years to complete.
Markle and Harry are currently on their first international tour together and arrived in Fiji on Tuesday.
The Duke and Duchess travelled on a private charter flight to the capital of Suva, where they carried out various duties, including Harry checking out the Guard of Honour, which saw a large group of Fijian army soldiers and members of the navy greet the prince at Nausori Airport, as Markle watched on.
The couple also attended the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua ceremony, a celebration of Fijian culture, at Albert Park.
The Duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying her husband at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May - was forced to withdraw from some of her planned engagements due to tiredness earlier this week.
And the couple has also planned their trip to Fiji and Tonga around the current Zika virus risk.
The Duke and Duchess are aware of the current epidemic of Zika-infested mosquitos in the areas they are set to visit and how it can affect pregnant women and have reassured the royal family and the public that they have taken on the recommendations of doctors to avoid Meghan coming into contact with the virus.
A statement by Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess sought medical advice about the risk of the Zika virus on the islands of Fiji and Tonga and there will be no change to the planned schedule."
The couple is taking precautions by only Harry visiting Fiji's Solo-i-Suva forest for the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy and the same for their planned trip to Suva's War Memorial, The Sun reported.
The pair will spend a total of three days in Fiji, and a day in Tonga.
Meanwhile, Harry has reportedly revealed he hopes his wife gives birth to a baby girl.
In the midst of a cycling race in Sydney, Australia, a well-wisher called out to the Duke: "Congratulations, I hope it's a girl"
