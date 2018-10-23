Dros rape victim's family grateful for over R137k raised by donors
A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign was launched on 3 October by anonymous concerned citizens to assist in helping the little girl get therapy and rebuild her life.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the seven-year-old girl who was brutally raped at Dros restaurant in Pretoria is grateful for the generous financial donations from anonymous donors around the world.
The ongoing campaign has since raised R137,581.87 to date, with contributions from South Africa and abroad.
One donor contributed $2,122.47 (R31,018.97).
BackaBuddy COO Catherine Du Plooy has been in contact with Kineil Muthray, the lawyer and spokesperson for the family.
“The family is still trying to come to terms with the shock, physical and emotional trauma that this matter has caused. In what has been a very trying time, the family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the campaign creator, the BackaBuddy team and the 193 donors who have generously supported this cause through donations and messages of support," says Muthray.
All funds raised will be strictly managed by BackaBuddy. Funds will only be released to the family directly or to relevant practitioners identified by the family to help cover any needs she might have.
“The campaign for this young girl is still accepting donations and funds raised will be used for their intended purpose to help rebuild her life and cover any needs the family has during this difficult time," says Du Plooy.
