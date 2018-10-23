DA in Limpopo to march over VBS Mutual Bank scandal
DA Limpopo premier candidate Jacques Smalle says the VBS scandal has already put numerous municipalities at risk and the party wants lifestyle audits for all those implicated.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo will march on the premier’s office in Polokwane on Tuesday demanding immediate action against all individuals implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.
DA Limpopo premier candidate Jacques Smalle says the VBS scandal has already put numerous municipalities at risk and the party wants lifestyle audits for all those implicated.
“We will also be asking the Limpopo Treasury to conduct lifestyle audits to the affairs of those individuals, as well as making sure that criminal charges are brought against the perpetrators.”
Among the mayors implicated is Florence Radzilani, who is also the deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.
Her Vhembe District Municipality deposited over R300 million of public funds with VBS Bank, money that will never be recovered.
The chief financial officer and the municipal manager in that municipality have already been suspended, while the Greater Giyani Municipality’s CFO has been fired.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] The Yin & Yang of Pik
-
Former minister Pik Botha to be laid to rest today
-
National debt, fuel relief package on list of expectations for MTBPS
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealings
-
Forensic report calls for disciplinary action against De Lille
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.