DA in Limpopo to march over VBS Mutual Bank scandal

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo will march on the premier’s office in Polokwane on Tuesday demanding immediate action against all individuals implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank looting scandal.

DA Limpopo premier candidate Jacques Smalle says the VBS scandal has already put numerous municipalities at risk and the party wants lifestyle audits for all those implicated.

“We will also be asking the Limpopo Treasury to conduct lifestyle audits to the affairs of those individuals, as well as making sure that criminal charges are brought against the perpetrators.”

Among the mayors implicated is Florence Radzilani, who is also the deputy chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the province.

Her Vhembe District Municipality deposited over R300 million of public funds with VBS Bank, money that will never be recovered.

The chief financial officer and the municipal manager in that municipality have already been suspended, while the Greater Giyani Municipality’s CFO has been fired.

