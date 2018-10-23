Cyril Ramaphosa tells SA’s top CEOs to lead by example
The president met with the top 60 CEO's on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the investment summit, which kicks off later this week.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the country's top CEOs to lead by example and invest in the economy in order to attract international investors.
The president met with the top 60 CEOs on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the investment summit, which kicks off later this week.
Ramaphosa says he is confident his government will reach its target of $100 billion in investment over the next five years.
But he says local businesses must play their part.
“We want most of it to come from our own country so that South Africans invest in their own economy.”
He says when local businesses invest in their own economy, the country will attract investors from outside.
“We want companies to commit to investing, largely because many of them have been recording unbelievably high returns.”
The Investment Conference will kick off on Thursday with top global CEOs and companies expected to descend on Johannesburg.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
