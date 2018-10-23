CT Mayor Patricia de Lille in spotlight over tender irregularities
EWN understands that a confidential report recommends that the city council takes disciplinary action against Patricia de Lille for failing to report corruption to council when it was brought to her attention by then-city manager, Achmat Ebrahim.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be spending her last days in office again defending her reputation.
EWN understands that a confidential report recommends that the city council takes disciplinary action against her for failing to report corruption to council when it was brought to her attention by then-city manager, Achmat Ebrahim.
The council is due to discuss the nearly 2,000-page report on tender irregularities within the city's Transport Authority at a meeting on Thursday.
The mayor says that she is studying the document and taking legal advice.
Following an interim report into tender irregularities around the procurement of electric buses and the Foreshore Freeway Project, the city council commissioned law firm Bowman Gilfillan to probe deeper.
The report sparked a host of attempts over the past year to remove Patricia De Lille from office.
City sources indicate the confidential report, which has been circulated to councillors for a decision, implicates a number of city officials linked to the tender processes.
But it also says that De Lille and then-city manager Achmat Ebrahim are both at fault for not reporting the irregularities to council.
Mayco member for Transport Brett Herron has also been fingered for violating council regulations in interactions with the supplier for electric buses.
City Speaker Dirk Smit says that he can't discuss the report's recommendations.
Popular in Local
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Mkhwebane: Probe into VBS Bank looting a priority
-
[CARTOON] The Yin & Yang of Pik
-
M1 north in JHB reopened for traffic after shooting
-
Mkhwebane to investigate R3 billion Giyani water project
-
Sars IT boss apologises for 'regrettable' Nugent Inquiry conduct
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.