CT Mayor Patricia de Lille in spotlight over tender irregularities

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be spending her last days in office again defending her reputation.

EWN understands that a confidential report recommends that the city council takes disciplinary action against her for failing to report corruption to council when it was brought to her attention by then-city manager, Achmat Ebrahim.

The council is due to discuss the nearly 2,000-page report on tender irregularities within the city's Transport Authority at a meeting on Thursday.

The mayor says that she is studying the document and taking legal advice.

Following an interim report into tender irregularities around the procurement of electric buses and the Foreshore Freeway Project, the city council commissioned law firm Bowman Gilfillan to probe deeper.

The report sparked a host of attempts over the past year to remove Patricia De Lille from office.

City sources indicate the confidential report, which has been circulated to councillors for a decision, implicates a number of city officials linked to the tender processes.

But it also says that De Lille and then-city manager Achmat Ebrahim are both at fault for not reporting the irregularities to council.

Mayco member for Transport Brett Herron has also been fingered for violating council regulations in interactions with the supplier for electric buses.

City Speaker Dirk Smit says that he can't discuss the report's recommendations.