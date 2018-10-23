Concerns after cops accused of killing TUT student granted bail
Constable John Slender and captain Joseph Rapoo are accused of shooting third-year law student Katlego Monareng in August.
JOHANNESBURG - Concerns have been raised about the decision to release two officers accused of killing a student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
Constable John Slender and Captain Joseph Rapoo are accused of shooting third-year law student Katlego Monareng in August at the institution's Soshanguve North campus.
The officers had been called in to defuse tensions following disputed SRC elections.
Student leaders say granted the pair bail might jeopardise the investigation.
Dozens of students made their presence felt as they gathered outside the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Monday morning where the two officers made their first appearance.
They were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The preliminary investigation also revealed that contrary to what the accused had said about shooting towards the ground, this could not be confirmed.
TUT outgoing SRC President Katlego Makgobole says they have some concerns.
“The police officials have an influence on Ipid. Them getting bail is going to give them an opportunity to go for witnesses.”
The case will be heard again in January and the two accused police officers have been released on R2,000 bail each.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
