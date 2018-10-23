Concerns after cops accused of killing TUT student granted bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
Go

Concerns after cops accused of killing TUT student granted bail

Constable John Slender and captain Joseph Rapoo are accused of shooting third-year law student Katlego Monareng in August.

FILE: TUT students demand justice for Katlego Monareng outside the Soshanguve Magistrates Court. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: TUT students demand justice for Katlego Monareng outside the Soshanguve Magistrates Court. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Concerns have been raised about the decision to release two officers accused of killing a student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Constable John Slender and Captain Joseph Rapoo are accused of shooting third-year law student Katlego Monareng in August at the institution's Soshanguve North campus.

The officers had been called in to defuse tensions following disputed SRC elections.

Student leaders say granted the pair bail might jeopardise the investigation.

Dozens of students made their presence felt as they gathered outside the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Monday morning where the two officers made their first appearance.

They were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The preliminary investigation also revealed that contrary to what the accused had said about shooting towards the ground, this could not be confirmed.

TUT outgoing SRC President Katlego Makgobole says they have some concerns.

“The police officials have an influence on Ipid. Them getting bail is going to give them an opportunity to go for witnesses.”

The case will be heard again in January and the two accused police officers have been released on R2,000 bail each.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA