Cele vows to find ANC councillor’s killers in 3 days
Bloekombos ward councillor Luyanda Mbele succumbed to his gunshot wounds following a shooting in Wallacedene on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the family of a slain Kraaifontein ward councillor that his killers will be caught within the next three days.
Cele on Monday attended a prayer service for slain ANC councillor Luyanda Mbele. He was shot dead along with a relative in Wallacedene over the weekend. It's unclear if the attack was politically motivated.
Besides being an ANC councillor, the father of six also served as the United Commuters’ Voice chairperson, an organisation advocating for safer trains, stations and better railway services.
Cele says that a specialised team has been assigned to the case.
“We are very much hopeful here and as I have said that the team we have put together is giving a lot of hope that at least by the time we go to the funeral we would have made an announcement.”
Cele further made a plea for community members to come forward with information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] The Yin & Yang of Pik
-
Forensic report calls for disciplinary action against De Lille
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealings
-
National debt, fuel relief package on list of expectations for MTBPS
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
‘It’s daylight robbery’: Mboweni slams state capture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.