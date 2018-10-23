Cele vows to find ANC councillor’s killers in 3 days

Bloekombos ward councillor Luyanda Mbele succumbed to his gunshot wounds following a shooting in Wallacedene on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the family of a slain Kraaifontein ward councillor that his killers will be caught within the next three days.

Cele on Monday attended a prayer service for slain ANC councillor Luyanda Mbele. He was shot dead along with a relative in Wallacedene over the weekend. It's unclear if the attack was politically motivated.

Besides being an ANC councillor, the father of six also served as the United Commuters’ Voice chairperson, an organisation advocating for safer trains, stations and better railway services.

Cele says that a specialised team has been assigned to the case.

“We are very much hopeful here and as I have said that the team we have put together is giving a lot of hope that at least by the time we go to the funeral we would have made an announcement.”

Cele further made a plea for community members to come forward with information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

