CAA to investigate fatal Working on Fire helicopter crash

CAPE TOWN - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials are en route to probe a Working on Fire helicopter crash in the Southern Cape.

The pilot of the chopper died when the aircraft went down during firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid near Riversdale on Tuesday.

Aerial support in the form of two helicopters was brought in to assist in firefighting efforts.

The blaze erupted over the weekend.

The Hessequa Municipality has confirmed seven homes and multiple structures have been destroyed.

“One of our helicopters has been involved in an accident in the Overberg region. At this point in time, we have no information in terms of the cause of the accident and the CAA is en route, as we’re going to the sight as well and we’ll be keeping the public informed,” says Kishugu Aviation Chairperson Trevor Abrahams.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)