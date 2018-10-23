CAA to investigate fatal Working on Fire helicopter crash
The pilot of the chopper died when the aircraft went down during firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid near Riversdale on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials are en route to probe a Working on Fire helicopter crash in the Southern Cape.
The pilot of the chopper died when the aircraft went down during firefighting efforts in Vermaaklikheid near Riversdale on Tuesday.
Aerial support in the form of two helicopters was brought in to assist in firefighting efforts.
The blaze erupted over the weekend.
The Hessequa Municipality has confirmed seven homes and multiple structures have been destroyed.
“One of our helicopters has been involved in an accident in the Overberg region. At this point in time, we have no information in terms of the cause of the accident and the CAA is en route, as we’re going to the sight as well and we’ll be keeping the public informed,” says Kishugu Aviation Chairperson Trevor Abrahams.
T/ @environmentza WOF firefighters worked throughout the evening securing hotspot areas.— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 23, 2018
According to t/ @SouthernCapeFPA, following a Reccé flight this morning, t/ conditions of the fire is looking much better though a number of hot spot areas, & a change in weather conditions pic.twitter.com/FNxE2JjPnM
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Our work hasn’t added any value to Sars, Gartner admits
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant
-
SA to recover 'looted' cash after VBS bank collapse
-
Dros rape victim's family grateful for over R137k raised by donors
-
KZN police shoot duo who killed 2 security guards in Soweto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.