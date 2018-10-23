The 37-year-old comedian is expecting her first child with her husband Chris Fischer - whom she married earlier this year - the star has announced via social media.

HOLLYWOOD - Amy Schumer is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer, whom she married earlier this year.

The 37-year-old's announcement started when she took to Instagram to post a picture of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who recently announced they are expecting their first child - and put the faces of herself and her spouse on top of the royal couple.

She captioned that snap: "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what's really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!! (sic)"

The news was then officially announced on the Instagram story of her friend Jessica Yellin, who posted a long list of recommended congressional candidates for the upcoming midterm elections.

The top of the post read: "I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise but it's happy noise. So I'm not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you'll see there's some news down there. Congratulations, Amy."

At the bottom of the list, were the words: "I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer."

The I Feel Pretty actress previously faced speculation that she was expecting a baby, which prompted her to joke that she "always has a baby bump."

Taking to her Instagram account, Schumer uploaded a short video of her sipping on an alcoholic beverage and captioned it: "I always have a bump alert!"

Speaking in the clip, she said: "I am not pregnant. I am not pregnant. I'm sorry, my friend said that... it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I'm not. Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That's what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb."