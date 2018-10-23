52 die in Madagascar pre-trial detention in 2017: Amnesty
The rights group warned that 55% of the Indian Ocean island nation's prison population, around 11,000 people, were awaiting trial as of October 2017 despite many only facing allegations of minor crimes.
ANTANANARIVO - Fifty-two people died in pre-trial detention in Madagascar last year as the country grapples with paralysis in its judicial system, rights group Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
It warned that 55% of the Indian Ocean island nation's prison population - around 11,000 people - were awaiting trial as of October 2017 despite many only facing allegations of minor crimes.
"The miserably poor conditions of detention in which pre-trial detainees are held clearly amount to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," said Amnesty's report titled "Punished For Being Poor".
Amnesty International's southern Africa director Deprose Muchena said that "a catalogue of failures in Madagascar's criminal justice system means people are suffering in prison for years before they have their day in court".
"In the prisons we visited, many of those being held for extended periods without trial were accused of petty, non-violent crimes. One man accused of stealing cattle had been in detention for three-and-a-half years."
The report said that many suspects are held on remand for years because of delays to court sessions which are only held twice yearly.
Amnesty visited nine prisons across the country and found "appalling living conditions" as well as inmates who were facing serious health problems.
"Pre-trial detainees, who were in visibly poor health during Amnesty International's visit, complained about not receiving timely or appropriate medical care. While most of the prisons visited had an infirmary, nurses, medical supplies and facilities were in short supply," said the report.
Shortages of food were also found to be an issue with the International Committee of the Red Cross reporting that almost half of prisoners in Madagascar suffer from moderate or severe malnutrition.
Madagascar's Acting President Rivo Rakotovao reacted to the Amnesty report calling it "sad" and "unacceptable", saying judges don't always have a choice when putting people in prison.
But he also admitted the country's prisons have "already passed the limit in terms of capacity and quality. No one has thought about investing in detention since independence" -- a situation he said needs to change.
Madagascar is heavily reliant on international aid and most people have not benefited from modest economic growth with 76% living in extreme poverty.
Popular in World
-
'Game changer' tuberculosis drug cures 8 in 10
-
US museum says five Dead Sea Scroll fragments fake
-
Turkey's Erdogan to reveal 'naked truth' about Khashoggi murder
-
Philip Morris stop-smoking campaign attacked as PR stunt
-
Khashoggi timeline: The diplomatic fallout
-
Wall Street greets bitcoin with interest and worry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.