4 Zim Central Bank officials suspended over black market trade claims

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Central Bank has suspended four top officials for allegedly fueling the black market trade in foreign currency.

The country's economy has been in turmoil since early this month after the government announced new measures that were supposed to stabilise it, including a new 2% tax.

The four top officials were suspended by Central Bank Governor John Mangudya on Monday.

They are expected to remain on suspension until investigations are complete.

It is alleged the four directors were funnelling scarce bond notes and foreign currency onto the black market.

The suspensions follow allegations brought against them by politician Acie Lumumba, who was recruited last week to help the finance ministry with its communications.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to crack down on black market foreign currency dealers, although critics say he’s only dealing with the symptoms of a much wider economic crisis.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)