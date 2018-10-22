US mulls revoking recognition of transgender people: report
It is the latest effort by President Donald Trump's administration to chip away at protections for the LGBTQ community.
WASHINGTON - The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a proposal to narrowly define gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by birth genitalia, The New York Times reported on Sunday.
According to a memo obtained by The Times, the Department of Health and Human Services is leading the effort to establish a legal definition of sex under federal civil rights law that bans gender discrimination in government-funded education programmes.
It is the latest effort by President Donald Trump's administration to chip away at protections for the LGBTQ community.
The department's proposed definition of gender would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times.
"Sex means a person's status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth," the department proposed in the memo, which was drafted and has been circulating since last spring, The Times said.
"The sex listed on a person's birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person's sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence."
Health and Human Services has called on its own department, as well as Education, Justice and Labor, to adopt its definition in regulations that will establish uniformity in the government and increase the chance that courts will accept it, The Times said.
Trump has called for the ejection of transgender people from the military, backed away from anti-discrimination laws that protect gay workers and supported the right of businesses to cite religious principles in not serving gay couples.
The State Department under Trump has not filled a position created by former secretary of state John Kerry of a special envoy advocating LGBTQ rights around the world.
Official moves away from LGBTQ protection come as transgender people take on a higher national prominence.
Last year a transgender Democratic Party member was lauded as a pioneer when she won a seat in the Virginia state legislature. In next month's midterm elections, Christine Hallquist hopes to become America's first transgender governor, in Vermont.
Popular in World
-
Elon Musk says first tunnel is almost done, opens 10 Dec: tweet
-
Saudi Arabia calls Khashoggi killing 'grave mistake,' says prince not aware
-
Trump accuses Saudis of 'lies' over Khashoggi killing
-
Prince Harry goes solo on royal tour as pregnant Meghan rests
-
[WATCH] Whereabouts of Khashoggi's body still unknown
-
Prince Harry inspires athletes as pregnant Meghan trims Australia schedule
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.