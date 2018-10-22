Two policemen arrested for murder of TUT student Katlego Monareng
Monareng was shot after violence broke out at the Soshanguve North campus in Pretoria in August after students claimed that the voting process for a new SRC was rigged.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed to Eyewitness News that two police officers have been arrested for the murder of TUT student Katlego Monareng.
In a report submitted to Ipid, officers claimed that they aimed their R5 rifles at the ground and that no one had been injured by the time they left the scene.
Ipid has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a police constable and a captain have been arrested by the police investigative unit.
Spokesperson Moses Dlamini says the pair will appear at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.
