Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
Seventeen others were rescued after the boat ran into trouble 50 metres off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla province.
ANKARA - Two people died on Monday after a boat carrying illegal migrants sank off Turkey's southwestern coast, the Turkish coastguard said.
Seventeen others were rescued after the boat ran into trouble 50 metres off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla province, it said in a statement.
Initially, 20 people were taken to hospital including three who managed to reach the shore without assistance but two later died.
Search and rescue efforts were continuing, the coastguard said. The boat, believed to be carrying nearly 30 people, had been on its way to the Greek island of Kos, NTV reported.
Officials did not give details of the migrants' nationalities. However, Turkey hosts over three million Syrian refugees and up to 300,000 Iraqis.
It is also one of the transit countries used by migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to try and reach Europe.
The number of migrants coming to Europe has declined since the influx hit a peak in 2015 when more than a million people landed in Greece from Turkey, mainly via boats.
Turkey and the European Union agreed on a deal in 2016 to stem the flow of migrants, with Ankara agreeing to take back migrants landing on Greek islands in exchange for incentives including financial aid.
Popular in World
-
Turkey turns up heat on Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi
-
Outrage as Philippines probes farmer 'massacre'
-
Prince Harry goes solo on royal tour as pregnant Meghan rests
-
'Saudi investments in SA should be scrutinised after Khashoggi’s death'
-
[WATCH] Man launches into racist rant on plane
-
Elon Musk says first tunnel is almost done, opens 10 Dec: tweet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.