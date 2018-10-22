TUT welcomes arrest of 2 policemen for murder of Katlego Monareng
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed a captain and a constable were handcuffed earlier on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has welcomed the arrest of two police officers linked to the murder of Katlego Monareng.
In August, Monareng was shot dead during a violent protest at the Soshanguve North campus.
TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “The Tshwane University of Technology welcomes the progress made in the Ipid investigation and now the law has to take its course.”
The pair will appear in the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
