Transnet: We acted within out mandate by firing Siyabonga Gama as CEO

Gama was served with an employment termination letter on Sunday despite a Labour Court ruling on Friday that the dispute between him and Transnet be taken to arbitration.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet's board says it acted within its mandate by firing group CEO Siyabonga Gama.

The board insists that the ruling did not address the board's decision to fire Gama.

In August, Gama was ordered by the board to make a submission on why he should not be suspended after he was linked to a controversial locomotives tender, which saw Gupta-linked companies score a kickback of more than R5 billion.

Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says that Gama's failiure to substatiate why he should keep his job has left them with no choice.

Now it remains to be seen whether Gama will continue to pursue his battle against Transnet after being fired as CEO.

Kieswetter says that Fridays Labour Court ruling did not set aside the notice to terminate Gama's contract.

He says that Gama is welcome to approach the board requesting that the arbitration take place.

Gama has been given six months notice and will continue to receive a salary for this period.