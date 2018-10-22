Transnet: We acted within out mandate by firing Siyabonga Gama as CEO
Gama was served with an employment termination letter on Sunday despite a Labour Court ruling on Friday that the dispute between him and Transnet be taken to arbitration.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet's board says it acted within its mandate by firing group CEO Siyabonga Gama.
Gama was served with an employment termination letter on Sunday despite a Labour Court ruling on Friday that the dispute between him and Transnet be taken to arbitration.
The board insists that the ruling did not address the board's decision to fire Gama.
In August, Gama was ordered by the board to make a submission on why he should not be suspended after he was linked to a controversial locomotives tender, which saw Gupta-linked companies score a kickback of more than R5 billion.
Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says that Gama's failiure to substatiate why he should keep his job has left them with no choice.
Now it remains to be seen whether Gama will continue to pursue his battle against Transnet after being fired as CEO.
Kieswetter says that Fridays Labour Court ruling did not set aside the notice to terminate Gama's contract.
He says that Gama is welcome to approach the board requesting that the arbitration take place.
Gama has been given six months notice and will continue to receive a salary for this period.
Popular in Business
-
Elon musk says first tunnel is almost done, opens 10 Dec: tweet
-
DA: Those implicated in VBS bank looting must face the music
-
Giyani Municipality fires its CFO over VBS scandal
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
Zimbabwe aims to clear World Bank, AfDB arrears in 12 months - minister
-
SABC probes Polokwane newsroom’s coverage of VBS saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.