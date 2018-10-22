DTI anticipates 'significant' investments, partnerships for SA
A conference will run from Thursday until Saturday in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - With a much-vaunted investment conference looming this week, the Trade and Industry Department says the country can look forward to significant investment announcements and partnerships.
This comes on the back of the presidential Jobs Summit.
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the investment conference is a step along the journey of a concerted investment push.
He says this forms part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s foreign investment drive to attract $100 billion in foreign investment over the next five years.
"There are a number of investments that were in the pipeline. What’s happened is that the overall attitude towards South Africa has improved significantly."
He says the department's one-stop shop, Invest SA, will be showcasing its partnerships that include various government departments, such as Home Affairs.
Organisers say they expect between 800 and 1,000 delegates from around the world to attend with businessman Jack Ma to address a business dinner on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
