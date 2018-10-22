Tensions high in Nyanga following triple murder of taxi officials

Police say unidentified suspects stormed an office at the Nyanga rank where three executives of a taxi association were conducting a meeting on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Tensions are running high in the Nyanga community following a triple murder at the local taxi rank.

The shooting occurred at the Nyanga taxi rank on Friday afternoon.

The search for the attackers continues.

The assailants opened fire, killing all three.

The Nyanga Community Policing Forum's Martin Makhazi says: “What concerns us the most is that the Nyanga terminal, within its proximity, we’ve got about three or four schools and these shootings sometimes they take place when the school is breaking in the afternoon.”

Transport MEC Donald Grant says it seems the shooting is linked to a dispute involving Cata and Amaphela taxis.

He adds that police visibility has been increased in and around the Nyanga taxi rank.

“We will continue until such as it appears violence has gone down.”

