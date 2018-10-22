Tensions high in Nyanga following triple murder of taxi officials

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

Tensions high in Nyanga following triple murder of taxi officials

Police say unidentified suspects stormed an office at the Nyanga rank where three executives of a taxi association were conducting a meeting on Friday afternoon.

FILE: Nyanga taxi rank. Picture: EWN
FILE: Nyanga taxi rank. Picture: EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Tensions are running high in the Nyanga community following a triple murder at the local taxi rank.

The shooting occurred at the Nyanga taxi rank on Friday afternoon.

The search for the attackers continues.

Police say unidentified suspects stormed an office at the Nyanga rank where three executives of a taxi association were conducting a meeting on Friday afternoon.

The assailants opened fire, killing all three.

The Nyanga Community Policing Forum's Martin Makhazi says: “What concerns us the most is that the Nyanga terminal, within its proximity, we’ve got about three or four schools and these shootings sometimes they take place when the school is breaking in the afternoon.”

Transport MEC Donald Grant says it seems the shooting is linked to a dispute involving Cata and Amaphela taxis.

He adds that police visibility has been increased in and around the Nyanga taxi rank.

“We will continue until such as it appears violence has gone down.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA