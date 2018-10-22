Striking Numsa members accused of torching plastic factory in FS

The Plastic Converters of South Africa (PCSA) says this was in violation of an interdict against workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The representative body of Plastic Converters of South Africa (PCSA) has accused National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members of burning down a factory in Ladybrand, in the Free State.

The PCSA says this was in violation of an interdict against workers.

About 10,000 Numsa members in the plastic sector have gone on strike, demanding a 15% wage increase and better working conditions.

The PCSA’s Johan Pieterse says Numsa must be held responsible.

“We are not talking about a strike anymore and I’m referring to a strike that’s controlled. We are now talking about rioting. There’s a major difference between the two. Unfortunately, Numsa must take responsibility. They’ve called for the strike. You’re responsible for your members.”

Numsa has not yet been available for comment on the allegations.

