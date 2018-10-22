#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealings
Mxolisi Dukwana claims he was taken to the Gupta family by former provincial Premier Ace Magashule to discuss a deal in 2012.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana says he will appear before the state capture commission to explain how former Premier Ace Magashule worked with the Guptas to enable state capture.
Dukwana has alleged that Ajay Gupta offered him R2 million a month for 10 years in exchange for allowing the controversial family to gain control of a development project worth over R40 billion.
The former MEC claims he was taken to the Gupta family by Magashule to discuss the deal in 2012.
Magashule released a statement over the weekend accusing Dukwana of lying and tarnishing his name.
Dukwana says he'll be appearing before the state capture commission and Magashule should do the same.
“I think we will get an opportunity to present our side to the commission soon and I urge Mr Magashule to go to the commission and allow himself to be scrutinised and cross-examined, then we’ll see.”
He says soon the truth will come out.
“It will be proven who is lying. This is a story I related to many of my colleagues and friends.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
