South Africans respond to Mboweni tweet on MTBPS
The minister called for ideas for the budget and thousands of South Africans then responded.
JOHANNESBURG - There has been a huge response to a tweet by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni calling for input on his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) this Wednesday.
South Africans have been under pressure with rising fuel prices, VAT increased and the general cost of living rising at a rapid pace.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweeted on Friday: "Let us do something unusual which will annoy the establishment. if you were minister of finance, what would you announce on Wednesday?"
Let us do something unusual which will annoy the Establishment. If you were Minister of Finance, what would you announce on Wednesday next week. It is time for the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). Over to you. Don’t tell the Establishment about this tweet!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 19, 2018
The response was widespread and varied.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said she would announce a VAT exemption for chicken as it's eaten more by the poor.
Outa's Wayne Duvenhage called for zero increases in taxes and levies.
Our message to @tito_mboweni for Wednesday's midterm budget https://t.co/W4z7ILZTJ8— OUTA (@OUTASA) October 20, 2018
Mining expert Peter Leon wants partial privatisation and opening up of state monopolies.
Many other tweets focused on better tax rates for small business, reduced data costs, tougher action against corruption and better visa laws.
However, the UDM's Bantu Holomisa says this budget is just inherited from Mboweni's predecessor and next year's is more relevant.
Comrade Tito your question is relevant for next year’s budget given that you will just be reading Nene’s inherited speech. The country would be happy if u can suspend PIC CEO who was protected by Nene. Good luck!— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) October 20, 2018
