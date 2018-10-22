Popular Topics
South Africans respond to Mboweni tweet on MTBPS

The minister called for ideas for the budget and thousands of South Africans then responded.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addresses National Treasury staff on 11 October 2018. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a huge response to a tweet by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni calling for input on his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) this Wednesday.

South Africans have been under pressure with rising fuel prices, VAT increased and the general cost of living rising at a rapid pace.

The minister called for ideas for the budget and thousands then responded.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweeted on Friday: "Let us do something unusual which will annoy the establishment. if you were minister of finance, what would you announce on Wednesday?"

The response was widespread and varied.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said she would announce a VAT exemption for chicken as it's eaten more by the poor.

Outa's Wayne Duvenhage called for zero increases in taxes and levies.

Mining expert Peter Leon wants partial privatisation and opening up of state monopolies.

Many other tweets focused on better tax rates for small business, reduced data costs, tougher action against corruption and better visa laws.

However, the UDM's Bantu Holomisa says this budget is just inherited from Mboweni's predecessor and next year's is more relevant.

