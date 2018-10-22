Second witness to take stand in Omotoso rape trial

The state's first witness Cheryl Zondi spent most of last week testifying about the multiple instances of sexual abuse she had endured.

CAPE TOWN - A second witness will be called on Monday in the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two women.

The trio is accused of a string of offences, including rape. They're standing trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.

The State's first witness, Cheryl Zondi, spent most of last week testifying about the multiple instances of sexual abuse she had endured, allegedly at the hands of the religious leader.

The Commission for Gender Equality says it's received complaints from the public about the manner in which the lawyer for Omotoso and his co-accused examined Zondi.

Peter Daubermann has been criticised on social media for his line of questioning of the 22-year-old.

The commission's Javu Baloyi explains: “The commission of Gender Equality has decided to take the matter to the Council of the Bar, Magistrates Commission and the Office of the Chief Justice to raise concerns about the conduct of Advocate Peter Daubermann. We believe Section 1 of 66 of the Criminal Procedure Act doesn’t give him any leeway to ask questions in the manner he had asked.”

Zondi has thanked South Africans for their support after she finished testifying.

She's urged the public to continue doing the same for other witnesses who're accusing Omotoso of abusing them.

