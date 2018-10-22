Popular Topics
SABC: We're serious about upholding editorial independence

The public broadcaster is probing possible breaches in its editorial code at its Polokwane newsroom over the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank debacle.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it's serious about enforcing editorial independence and partiality in its newsrooms.

The public broadcaster is probing possible breaches in its editorial code at its Polokwane newsroom over the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank debacle.

The Democratic Alliance last week said it would write to the SABC, accusing Limpopo based radio station Phalaphala FM of banning staff from speaking about the looting of the bank.

The party claims that municipality Mayor Florence Radzilani, who is also the African National Congress deputy chairperson in that province, allegedly deposited R300 million with the controversial bank.

Spokesperson Neo Momodu says: “A decision is in line with ongoing efforts to ensure that the SABC editorial principles of independence and impartiality are upheld at all times.

“Moreover, it’s also to say we guard the integrity and the credibility of its various news products.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

