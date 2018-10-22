Popular Topics
Probe continues into deadly Limpopo road accident

At least 26 people died on Friday afternoon's accident. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst.

The wreckage of the accident that claimed the lives of 26 on the N1 in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied
The wreckage of the accident that claimed the lives of 26 on the N1 in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The exact circumstances surrounding a horror road crash in Limpopo are being investigated.

At least 26 people died on Friday afternoon's accident. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst. He then crashed into several other vehicles and two of them burst into flames.

The Limpopo government's Phuti Seloba says: “We welcome the pronouncement by the minister that there needs to be an investigation. We’ve always believed that this road needs to be separated. It’s been a very dangerous road.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and has urged motorists to report unsafe behaviour on the roads.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

