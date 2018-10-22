Probe continues into deadly Limpopo road accident
At least 26 people died on Friday afternoon's accident. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst.
CAPE TOWN - The exact circumstances surrounding a horror road crash in Limpopo are being investigated.
At least 26 people died on Friday afternoon's accident. A truck driver lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst. He then crashed into several other vehicles and two of them burst into flames.
The Limpopo government's Phuti Seloba says: “We welcome the pronouncement by the minister that there needs to be an investigation. We’ve always believed that this road needs to be separated. It’s been a very dangerous road.”
Meanwhile, the Presidency has sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and has urged motorists to report unsafe behaviour on the roads.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
‘It’s daylight robbery’: Mboweni slams state capture
-
Bathabile Dlamini calls on ANC to work hard ahead of 2019 polls
-
Omotoso’s church forced to shut down following protests
-
Reports: Siyabonga Gama fired as Transnet CEO
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018
-
Limpopo Premier to visit families of deceased from deadly N1 crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.