Omotoso defence calls on judge to recuse himself

Proceedings started on Monday with the defence informing the court that two of the accused, who're out on bail, were reluctant to pitch up.

CAPE TOWN - There was a delay in the trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused.

The trio has been accused of a string of offences, including rape and human trafficking.

The Eastern Cape court heard his alleged accomplices don't feel safe.

Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho fear for their safety.

Defence counsel Peter Daubermann told the judge that he too feels threatened.

The trial has seen anti-women abuse demonstrators picketing outside the courthouse. The two women did eventually arrive.

Daubermann has argued under the current circumstances, his clients are not receiving a fair trial. He then went on to call on the judge to recuse himself.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)