Omotoso defence calls on judge to recuse himself
Proceedings started on Monday with the defence informing the court that two of the accused, who're out on bail, were reluctant to pitch up.
CAPE TOWN - There was a delay in the trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused.
LISTEN: On Cheryl, Khwezi & the questions rape victims are asked in court
The trio has been accused of a string of offences, including rape and human trafficking.
The Eastern Cape court heard his alleged accomplices don't feel safe.
Proceedings started on Monday with the defence informing the court that two of the accused, who're out on bail, were reluctant to pitch up.
Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho fear for their safety.
Defence counsel Peter Daubermann told the judge that he too feels threatened.
The trial has seen anti-women abuse demonstrators picketing outside the courthouse. The two women did eventually arrive.
Daubermann has argued under the current circumstances, his clients are not receiving a fair trial. He then went on to call on the judge to recuse himself.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Sars IT boss apologises for 'regrettable' Nugent Inquiry conduct
-
[WATCH LIVE] Omotoso trial: Second witness takes stand
-
Two policemen arrested for murder of TUT student Katlego Monareng
-
South Africans respond to Mboweni tweet on MTBPS
-
Hannah Cornelius: DNA evidence indicates another suspect involved in assault
-
Probe continues into deadly Limpopo road accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.