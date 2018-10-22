NPA to oppose permanent stay of prosecution application by Timol murder accused
Eighty-year-old former apartheid policeman Joao Rodrigues wants the courts not to proceed with the case against him because of his advanced age.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose an application by Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodrigues of a permanent stay of prosecution.
The 80-year-old former apartheid policeman wants the courts not to proceed with the case against him because of his advanced age.
Johannesburg High Court Judge Ramarumo Monama says the matter will be heard before the trial starts in January next year.
Timol was killed in 1971 while detained in police custody.
NPA provincial spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondowane said: “He’s always been ready for trial but unfortunately the court has to deal with the defence's application for permanent stay of prosecution and as the NPA we will be opposing that application. We hope that it will be heard sometime after 5 November.”
