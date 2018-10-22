Popular Topics
Nadal maintains lead as Russian breaks into ATP top 20

Third-seeded wildcard Karen Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season.

Rafael Nadal in action at the US Open on 30 August 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - Russia's Karen Khachanov moved into the top 20 in the latest men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday following his win in the Kremlin Cup.

Third-seeded wildcard Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.

Khachanov became the first home player to lift the trophy since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.

The top of the ATP rankings was unchanged with Spain's Rafael Nadal safe at number one with neither number two Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.

Latest ATP rankings:

  1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7660 pts

  2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7445

  3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6260

  4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5760

  5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5025

  6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4185

  7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825

  8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3730

  9. John Isner (USA) 3380 (+1)

  10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3335 (-1)

  11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2910

  12. David Goffin (BEL) 2855

  13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2415

  14. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2330 (+1)

  15. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (-1)

  16. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2155

  17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1880

  18. Jack Sock (USA) 1850

  19. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1845 (+7)

  20. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1842 (+1)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA