Nadal maintains lead as Russian breaks into ATP top 20
Third-seeded wildcard Karen Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season.
PARIS - Russia's Karen Khachanov moved into the top 20 in the latest men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday following his win in the Kremlin Cup.
Third-seeded wildcard Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.
Khachanov became the first home player to lift the trophy since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.
The top of the ATP rankings was unchanged with Spain's Rafael Nadal safe at number one with neither number two Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.
Latest ATP rankings:
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7660 pts
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7445
Roger Federer (SUI) 6260
Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5760
Alexander Zverev (GER) 5025
Marin Cilic (CRO) 4185
Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3825
Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3730
John Isner (USA) 3380 (+1)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3335 (-1)
Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2910
David Goffin (BEL) 2855
Borna Coric (CRO) 2415
Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2330 (+1)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (-1)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2155
Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1880
Jack Sock (USA) 1850
Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1845 (+7)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1842 (+1)
Popular in Sport
-
Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for Manchester United
-
Winning took two years off my life - Kaizer Chiefs coach
-
Man City in champion form after Mourinho drama
-
Vries the hero as Chiefs progress to TKO last 8
-
All Blacks look to whitewash wounded Wallabies in Japan
-
Banyana draw Nigeria in Women’s Afcon Group B
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.