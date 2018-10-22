MyCiTi bus strike enters second week
Last week, workers held protests outside the Cape Town Civic Centre, demanding to be employed by the municipality instead of the Vehicle Operating Companies.
CAPE TOWN – The wildcat strike by MyCiTi bus drivers has entered its second week.
Last week, workers held protests outside the Cape Town Civic Centre, demanding to be employed by the municipality instead of the Vehicle Operating Companies.
The City of Cape Town has since been granted an interdict against the striking MyCiTi bus drivers.
Officials have urged MyCiTi commuters to make alternative travel arrangements until further notice.
Authorities say because the strike is unplanned and illegal they can’t determine the duration or the level of disruption.
An interdict granted last week prevents striking drivers from intimidating, harassing or assaulting MyCiTi passengers and staff and from damaging infrastructure.
They are also not allowed within 100 metres of MyCiTi stations, depots or buses.
Meanwhile, Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they are seriously concerned about matriculants who make use of the MyCiTi service getting to exams on time.
Shelver says candidates may be allowed into an examination room provided they arrive within an hour of the exam starting.
However, a learner arriving within the one-hour period will still have to complete the exam at the same time as other candidates.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Probe continues into deadly Limpopo road accident
-
‘It’s daylight robbery’: Mboweni slams state capture
-
South Africans respond to Mboweni tweet on MTBPS
-
Transnet: We acted within our mandate by firing Siyabonga Gama as CEO
-
Limpopo Premier to visit families of deceased from deadly N1 crash
-
[UPDATE] Limpopo N1 north accident death toll rises to 27
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.