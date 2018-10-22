MyCiTi bus strike enters second week

Last week, workers held protests outside the Cape Town Civic Centre, demanding to be employed by the municipality instead of the Vehicle Operating Companies.

CAPE TOWN – The wildcat strike by MyCiTi bus drivers has entered its second week.

The City of Cape Town has since been granted an interdict against the striking MyCiTi bus drivers.

Officials have urged MyCiTi commuters to make alternative travel arrangements until further notice.

Authorities say because the strike is unplanned and illegal they can’t determine the duration or the level of disruption.

An interdict granted last week prevents striking drivers from intimidating, harassing or assaulting MyCiTi passengers and staff and from damaging infrastructure.

They are also not allowed within 100 metres of MyCiTi stations, depots or buses.

Meanwhile, Education MEC Spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they are seriously concerned about matriculants who make use of the MyCiTi service getting to exams on time.

Shelver says candidates may be allowed into an examination room provided they arrive within an hour of the exam starting.

However, a learner arriving within the one-hour period will still have to complete the exam at the same time as other candidates.

