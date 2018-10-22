Popular Topics
More Hawks members added to probe VBS Mutual Bank 'heist'

The Hawks say this will ensure there’s swift progress to find how almost R2 billion that was stolen.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that more members have been added to its team to investigate looting at VBS Mutual Bank.

The Hawks say this will ensure there’s swift progress to find how almost R2 billion was taken.

Fifty-three people and entities have been named in a forensic report drawn up by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

The greater Giyani Municipality has confirmed that it has opened criminal cases against dismissed CFO Hitler Maluleke and former acting municipal manager precious Precious Mathebula.

The two had recently been suspended for depositing R158 million of municipal money with VBS Bank.

At the same time, the Vhembe District Municipality has suspended municipal manager Mugivhela Rambado and CFO Nyiko Mchavi.

They deposited over R300 million. There have been growing calls for ANC Limpopo deputy chair Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza to step aside, while the party's integrity commission investigates them.

Radzilani is also the executive mayor of Vhembe.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

