2 wounded in M1 north shooting in JHB

The motive for the crime is not yet clear and a section of the highway remains closed while authorities gather evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - A man and a woman have been shot and wounded along the M1 north in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted to the Jan Smuts off-ramp and back on at the Parktown on-ramp.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “The traffic will be closed off for a considerable amount of time for a criminal investigation. The pair has been taken to the hospital and a follow-up report will be provided by the police investigating team.”