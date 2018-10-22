2 wounded in M1 north shooting in JHB

-
Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coastWorld
-
IFP postpones elective conference amid faction allegationsPolitics
-
Luther Lebelo: R759k Sars invoice was not used for my defenceLocal
-
2 wounded in M1 north shooting in JHBLocal
-
TUT welcomes arrest of 2 policemen for murder of Katlego MonarengLocal
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealingsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
IFP postpones elective conference amid faction allegationsPolitics
-
Luther Lebelo: R759k Sars invoice was not used for my defenceLocal
-
2 wounded in M1 north shooting in JHBLocal
-
TUT welcomes arrest of 2 policemen for murder of Katlego MonarengLocal
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealingsPolitics
-
ANC calls for assistance in hunt for councillor’s killersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for Manchester UnitedSport
-
Sri Lanka spin ace Herath to retire after first England TestSport
-
All Blacks look to whitewash wounded Wallabies in JapanSport
-
Banyana draw Nigeria in Women’s Afcon Group BSport
-
Dobson: WP learned a lot from Currie Cup semi clashSport
-
Winning took two years off my life - Kaizer Chiefs coachSport
Popular Topics
-
'I have chosen to forgive' - Tumi Morake on moving onLifestyle
-
Beckham's Cotswolds home targeted by masked raidersLifestyle
-
US lottery jackpots climb to $2.2 billion combined after no winnersLifestyle
-
Biopic tribute to slain war reporter as journalism comes 'under attack'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube: Sucking titties can't cure cancer, but can help detect itLifestyle
-
Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosisLifestyle
-
[WATCH] K.O: SA hip-hop about the peopleLifestyle
-
US mulls revoking recognition of transgender people: reportWorld
-
Prince Harry goes solo on royal tour as pregnant Meghan restsLifestyle
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealingsPolitics
-
ANC calls for assistance in hunt for councillor’s killersPolitics
-
ANC councillor, relative gunned down in CTPolitics
-
DA plans 'day of action' against municipalities involved in VBS Bank matterPolitics
-
‘It’s daylight robbery’: Mboweni slams state capturePolitics
-
Bathabile Dlamini calls on ANC to work hard ahead of 2019 pollsPolitics
-
[OPINION] Why journalists in South Africa should do some self-reflectionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] To eliminate TB we need imagination and ambitionOpinion
-
[OPINION] If not you, then who?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Cheryl Zondi: #MeToo, one year later, we’re on to youOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Questions academics can ask to decolonise their classroomsOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Bank’s optimism about global poverty misses the pointOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Why a diverse workplace is a more competitive workplaceBusiness
-
Global growth outlook for 2019 dims for first time: Reuters pollsBusiness
-
DTI anticipates 'significant' investments, partnerships for SABusiness
-
Lonmin gets $200m purchase pact, committed to Sibanye dealBusiness
-
Sars wasted funds on travel, litigation, neglected IT, Nugent Commission toldBusiness
-
Lebelo scheduled to testify at Nugent Inquiry todayBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
2 wounded in M1 north shooting in JHB
The motive for the crime is not yet clear and a section of the highway remains closed while authorities gather evidence.
JOHANNESBURG - A man and a woman have been shot and wounded along the M1 north in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.
The motive for the crime is not yet clear and a section of the highway remains closed while authorities gather evidence.
Traffic is being diverted to the Jan Smuts off-ramp and back on at the Parktown on-ramp.
The JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar says: “The traffic will be closed off for a considerable amount of time for a criminal investigation. The pair has been taken to the hospital and a follow-up report will be provided by the police investigating team.”
Just witnessed a shooting by the Jan Smuts off ramp #shooting #JanSmutShooting @News24 @eNCA @IOL @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/kfx14VED8I— Bulelwa (@BulelwaNen) October 22, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Omotoso’s application for judge to recuse himself dismissed2 hours ago
-
Sars IT boss apologises for 'regrettable' Nugent Inquiry conduct7 hours ago
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealingsone hour ago
-
[WATCH LIVE] Omotoso trial: Second witness takes stand6 hours ago
-
Omotoso defence calls on judge to recuse himself3 hours ago
-
Hannah Cornelius: DNA evidence indicates another suspect involved in assault5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.