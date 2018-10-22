M1 north in JHB reopened for traffic after shooting

A man and woman were wounded earlier on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear what sparked the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - A section of the M1 north has now been cleared after a shooting.

A man and woman were wounded earlier on Monday afternoon. It’s not yet clear what sparked the crime.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says while the scene has been cleared, traffic is still backed up.

“It has just been reopened to traffic, it is still very heavy and will take a while to clear.”