Luther Lebelo’s attorney refuses to testify at Nugent Commission

It emerged on Friday that David Maphakela had been paid more than R750,000 for preparing documents for Lebelo’s submissions to the commission.

PRETORIA - An attorney hired by South African Revenue Service executive Luther Lebelo who was summoned to testify at the Nugent commission of inquiry has refused to testify and will challenge the decision to summon him in court.

Attorney David Maphakela was represented by Advocate William Mokhari at the public hearings in Pretoria on Monday.

It emerged on Friday that Maphakela had been paid more than R750,000 for preparing documents for Lebelo’s submissions to the commission.

Judge Robert Nugent dismissed Maphakela’s argument that the evidence he has given in affidavits should do away with the need for him to testify.

"I’ve noted Mr Maphakela’s view that we should accept that his affidavit is under the matter. I regret to say that this is not the case. He submitted the affidavit he referred to, in which he said that should be enough. Thank you, we have considered that and we don’t think it’s enough sir. If you don’t mind, we would like him to now give evidence."

Mokhari says they will now approach the courts.

"My instruction is that if that is a ruling that obliges him to provide evidence orally notwithstanding, the affidavits that he has filed, he would like to exercise his right to challenge that ruling in court."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)