Luther Lebelo: R759k Sars invoice was not used for my defence

The commission heard on Friday that the Sars executive briefed an attorney firm to gather documents related to the so-called rogue unit which cost R750,000.

PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Luther Lebelo says he is challenging the payment of an invoice submitted to Sars for R759,000 and he has rejected claims the money was used to compile his defence ahead of the Nugent inquiry.

Lebelo has taken the stand at the Pretoria hearings, which are hearing evidence about governance failures at Sars.

The commission heard on Friday that Lebelo briefed an attorney firm to gather documents related to the so-called rogue unit which R750,000.

Lebelo says he instructed the attorney firm to gather the documents related to the so-called rogue unit because they were the attorneys which handled the disciplinary hearings back in 2014.

He rejects the claim that this was done for his benefit, insisting it was for the benefit of the commission.

Lebelo says the invoice was originally for R1 million but he had it reduced to R759,000.

“The invoice was brought to me from people who were supposed to just retrieve the files that were existing. It was exorbitant, I questioned it, they reduced it, I was going to question it again until I get to the bottom of the matter.”

The Sars executive has concluded his evidence and consultancy firm Gartner is scheduled to testify on Tuesday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)