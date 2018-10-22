[LISTEN] Lesufi: No need to panic over grade 1 & 8 registrations
Radio 702 | #702Breakfast received a concerning tweet detailing how there are still thousands of grade 1 pupils on the waiting lists in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - With few weeks left till Christmas, parents are on the move to finalise applications for their children's school registration next year.
However, #702Breakfast received a concerning tweet detailing how there are still thousands of grade 1 pupils on the waiting lists in Gauteng.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says this is something that they are working hard on.
Lesufi says to alleviate the fear of parents, normally they start this registration process before his department had introduced the online system during the month of October.
He says it is only when they did the online registration, that we started it in May.
The department says October is normally the month for registration and parents don't have to panic.
