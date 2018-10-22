[LISTEN] Lillian Dube: Sucking titties can't cure cancer, but can help detect it
Radio 702 | Lillian Dube raised eyebrows recently when she went on live television to tell the public that 'sucking titties' is a good way to detect cancer.
JOHANNESBURG - October is breast cancer awareness month.
Veteran South African actress and breast cancer survivor Lillian Dube is raising awareness by encouraging men and women to examine themselves and their partners for any signs of breast cancer.
Speaking to Radio 702's Azania Mosaka, Dube says when she was informed she had cancer in 2008, she was told she was going to die.
She raised eyebrows recently when she went on live television to tell the public that "sucking titties" is a good way to detect cancer.
"Cancers are not the same. And also it depends on when was it detected. That is why I made it my mission to create awareness. When I say suck those titties, I mean it.
"Sucking titties does not cure cancer, it detects; then you go for treatment."
Listen to the audio above for more.
