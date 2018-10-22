[LISTEN] #JamalKhashoggi: How extensive is protection under diplomatic immunity?

CapeTalk | Kieno Kammies and Pippa Hudson spoke to Hennie Strydom, South African research chair in international law at the University of Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - The killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor for the Washington Post, has put diplomatic immunity under the spotlight.

The Saudi government has admitted that the journalist was killed at its Istanbul consulate during a "rogue operation" by individuals who "ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had."

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson interviewed Hennie Strydom of the University of Johannesburg about the protection offered to diplomatic staff in terms of international law and diplomatic immunity.

Listen to the audio above.