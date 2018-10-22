[LISTEN] #JamalKhashoggi: How extensive is protection under diplomatic immunity?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] #JamalKhashoggi: How extensive is protection under diplomatic immunity?

| Kieno Kammies and Pippa Hudson spoke to Hennie Strydom, South African research chair in international law at the University of Johannesburg.

CAPE TOWN - The killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor for the Washington Post, has put diplomatic immunity under the spotlight.

The Saudi government has admitted that the journalist was killed at its Istanbul consulate during a "rogue operation" by individuals who "ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had."

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson interviewed Hennie Strydom of the University of Johannesburg about the protection offered to diplomatic staff in terms of international law and diplomatic immunity.

Listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA