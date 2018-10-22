[LISTEN] Feasibility of expanding Gautrain to Lanseria, Soweto completed
Radio 702 | The expansion will link the Gautrain at Hatfield Station with Lanseria Airport and through Randburg to link Soweto and the Johannesburg business district.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has confirmed that a feasibility into the Gautrain expansion has been completed and submitted to National Treasury for consideration and formal approval.
The expansion is said to be a link-up of the Gautrain in Hatfield Station, Pretoria, with Lanseria Airport and through Randburg to link-up with Soweto and the Johannesburg business district.
Vadi says: “We are in constant communication with the National Treasury and the National Department of Transport and hopefully when we are done with this piece of work, we will be able to have a more meaningful discussion with Treasury at least to get the first leg of the approval which is very critical.”
