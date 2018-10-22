Limpopo govt raises concern over N1 highway after deadly road crash

Premier Stanley Mathabatha visited a number of patients in the Mokopane hospital on Sunday who were injured in a crash on Friday in which 26 people were killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo government says a number of issues need to be permanently resolved regarding the N1 highway to ensure the safety of motorists.

Premier Stanley Mathabatha visited a number of patients in the Mokopane Hospital on Sunday who were injured in a crash on Friday in which 26 people were killed.

The accident occurred on the N1 between Kranskop and the Nyl Toll Plaza when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle after a tyre burst.

The truck then crashed into a number of other vehicles.

Provincial government spokesperson Phuti Seloba says: "We extend words of condolences on behalf of government. We assure, as provincial government, that we’ll support them until they’ve laid them in their final resting place."

