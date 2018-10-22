Lebelo scheduled to testify at Nugent Inquiry today
On Friday, the commission heard how Lebelo briefed a private law firm to prepare documents for his submission despite such services being offered to staff internally for free.
PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Luther Lebelo is scheduled to testify at the Nugent commission of inquiry on Monday and will be called to explain why he racked up more than R750,000 in legal fees preparing to defend himself.
When Lebelo testified last month, he protested that he was being treated unfairly, because he was asked questions he was not forewarned about.
Before Lebelo's testimony was cut short, he denied being Tom Moyane's hitman and playing any part in the purging of staff.
Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg revealed on Friday that Lebelo has spent a lot of money for his personal benefit.
“Mr Lebelo repeatedly said in his evidence that the reason he wanted to give evidence was to clear his own name.
“So, it seems to us that an amount of R759,000 of taxpayer money was spent in an attempt to clear his own name.”
Lebelo referred Eyewitness News' questions about this expenditure to the Sars media office which declined to respond , saying such matters are confidential.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
