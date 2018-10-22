Khayelitsha fire victims continue with rebuilding efforts

One person died and more than 2,300 were displaced after a blaze swept through a section of Town Two on Saturday.

KHAYELITSHA - Rebuilding continues following a devastating fire in Khayelitsha.

In another fire that day, 1,400 were left homeless in Kosovo, Philippi.

Although it is a blistering 34°C in Khayelitsha on Monday, many residents are hard at work rebuilding structures they lost in Saturday’s fire.

Silver corrugated iron shacks are slowly springing up on the sandy patch of land, with residents using the starter kits provided by the City of Cape Town.

It's a blistering 31 degrees, but some residents are hard at work trying to rebuild their structures that was destroyed in Saturday's devastating fire.

A well-known supermarket has set up a soup kitchen, handing out cups of soup and bread to residents while relief organisation Gift of the Givers is handing out water.

Lebohang Mabi lived in a two-bedroom structure with her two children, three siblings, and their mother. Mabi says she didn’t even have time to grab her children’s birth certificates before the fire gutted their home.

“We were up standing on the road, watching the fire [and] trying to help others to get things out but the wind and the fire were too much.”

