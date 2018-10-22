‘It’s daylight robbery’: Mboweni slams state capture

Mboweni made the remarks at the second annual Kader Asmal Memorial Lecture in Cape Town on Saturday, where he was the keynote speaker.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has called those who take part in state capture dishonourable.

The former Reserve Bank governor served with Asmal in the underground structures of the African National Congress (ANC) during the liberation struggle and the country's first democratic cabinet.

Mboweni has described state capture as daylight robbery.

“It’s a heist. It’s robbery. There’s nothing else you can call it. It’s daylight robbery. Those who participated in that heist are dishonourable I’m quite certain that those who worked with Kadar Asmal would not agree to this state capture.”

