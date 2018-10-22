IFP postpones elective conference amid faction allegations

The IFP says there is no firm deadline for when the elective conference will be held but it has timelines which have been set for when certain issues should be dealt with.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has announced an elective conference which was scheduled to take place next week has now been postponed until such a time that officials can vouch for the integrity of internal branch processes.

The party has dismissed claims that its President Mangosuthu Buthelezi has caused the latest delay because of an alleged faction within the organisation that plans to contest his preferred successor.

The IFP’s KZN secretary Velenkosini Hlabisa has been earmarked by the national council to take over from Buthelezi after he announced plans to step down.

Buthelezi has been the head of the party since its inception in 1975.

The IFP has had strong words for those who claim the party is battling internal divisions because of its decision to delay its elective conference.

Deputy national chairperson Albert Mncwango says their priority is to uphold the integrity of the organisation’s processes which has led to the postponement.

“As things stand, the delegates’ roll is incomplete.”

National spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has also been asked to respond to questions around when Prince Buthelezi will step down.

“He is dutybound to see through the end of the term of office which was selected for and that term will end at the conference.”

The IFP says there is no firm deadline for when the elective conference will be held but it has timelines which have been set for when certain issues should be dealt with.

#IFP There is a report that Inkosi Mzamo plans to contest Hlabisa for the position of President in the party. Hlengwa says Prince Mzamo confirmed to the national council yesterday that he had no such ambitions. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018

#IFP Mncwango says on analysis and on the basi of advice the NEC found, the concerns by branches to be legitimate which further compounds the prospects of a successful conference. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018

#IFP Mncwango has announced that the elective conference of the party has been postponed. It's been 6 years since the organisation has held an internal election. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018

#IFP Mncwango: Is there a likelihood that a conference will be held ? The answer is yes. Yesterday I presented a program of action and outstanding things that need to be dealt with.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018

#IFP Mncwango says the backlash and criticism for the decision not to have a conference should not be directed to Prince Buthelezi who has performed his duties diligently under these circumstances. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)