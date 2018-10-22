Hannah Cornelius: DNA evidence indicates another suspect involved in assault

The 21-year-old Hannah Cornelius and her friend Cheslin Marsh were hijacked last may last in Stellenbosch.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of four men implicated in the rape and murder of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius continues in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old and her friend Cheslin Marsh were hijacked in May last year in Stellenbosch.

Cornelius' body was found on the side of a road near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch, while Marsh - who testified last week - was beaten and left for dead in a bushy area.

Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons, Nashville Julius and Eben van Niekerk were arrested shortly after the discovery of the student's body.

The investigating officer in the Cornelius case, Sergeant Marlon Appollis, last week wrapped up his testimony in the Western Cape High Court.

He's told the court Marsh's clothes and nail scrapings were some of the first items he collected as forensic evidence after visiting him in hospital on Saturday, 27 May, hours after the deadly attack.

A large rock weighing 37,5 kilogrammes was found at the scene near Cornelius’ body and was also taken in as evidence. Appollis testified that the rock was checked for possible DNA but none was found.

He says DNA extracted from used condoms also found at the scene indicates another unknown suspect was involved in the assault.

Appollis testified that after arresting the accused, he found a cellphone, a lighter, three rings, cash and part of a broken condom in Witbooi's possession.

