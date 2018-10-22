Forensic report calls for disciplinary action against De Lille

The report, yet to be made public, has found Patricia De Lille, who only has a week left in the Cape Town mayor's office, allegedly failed to report tender corruption to the council.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News understands a forensic report recommends the Cape Town Council bring disciplinary charges against Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The report, yet to be made public, has found De Lille, who only has a week left in the mayor's office, allegedly failed to report tender corruption to the council.

It is understood charges are also recommended against Transport Mayco member Brett Herron, in whose portfolio the irregularities are reported.

Law firm Bowmans has been investigating alleged corruption in the city's transport authority since late last year.

It has led to disciplinary charges against Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead, a process that is still ongoing.

Former city manager Achmat Ebrahim quit over the saga earlier this year, after saying De Lille prevented him from reporting tender irregularities related to the acquisition of electric buses, and the ambitious development of the Foreshore Freeway Precinct, to the full council.

But now a final report from Bowmans - which is almost 2,000 pages in volume - says both Ebrahim and de Lille should be acted against for not bringing the problems to council's attention.

On Thursday, the full council will have to decide on how to proceed during a closed-door meeting.

De Lille says she will release a statement once she has studied the report and consulted her lawyers.

Herron, meanwhile, says he will comment once the report is made public.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)