Family vows to get justice for Ahmed Timol's murder

The family of the late Ahmed Timol says it’s shocked that legal representatives of the police officer implicated in his murder plan to argue that he shouldn’t be prosecuted due to his age.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the late Ahmed Timol says it’s shocked that legal representatives of the police officer implicated in his murder plan to argue that he shouldn’t be prosecuted due to his age and the years passed since the anti-apartheid activist's death.

Joao Rodrigues will be back in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday for Timol's murder in 1971.

Last year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Timol did not commit suicide but was rather pushed to his death.

Timol’s nephew Ahmed Cajee says the family will continue to pursue the matter until justice is served.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that he expects justice to be based on time, that we should not pursue this matter.

“As the Timol family and other victims throughout the country, this is the day we’ve been waiting for a very long time for all these cases to be pursued and investigated.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)