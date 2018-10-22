Eye disorder may have helped Da Vinci's art: journal
A study looked at two sculptures, two oil paintings and two drawings by the Renaissance master which it said showed "a consistent exotropic strabismus angle of -10.3 degrees".
LONDON - A common eye disorder may help explain Leonardo da Vinci's talent for three-dimensional representation and the sense of perspective in his mountain landscapes, according to research published in an academic journal.
The study looked at two sculptures, two oil paintings and two drawings by the Renaissance master which it said showed "a consistent exotropic strabismus angle of -10.3 degrees".
Exotropic strabismus is a form of eye misalignment and is the opposite of crossed eyes, or esotropia. A misalignment of 10.3 degrees would be considered a medium level.
People with strabismus often have monocular instead of binocular vision, meaning that both eyes are used separately thereby increasing the field of view and depth perception.
"The presence of exotropia, particularly if it was intermittent, may have contributed to da Vinci's exceptional ability to capture space on the flat canvas," according to the research published in the JAMA Opthalmology journal this month.
The journal said da Vinci's condition would be particularly helpful "for depicting the 3-dimensional solidity of faces and objects in the world and the distant depth-recession of mountain scenes".
Professor Christopher Tyler, of the City University of London, who conducted the research, said: "Several great artists, from Rembrandt to Picasso, are thought to have had strabismus, and it seems da Vinci had it too".
"The condition is rather convenient for a painter since viewing the world with one eye allows direct comparison with the flat image being drawn or painted," he said.
Tyler carried out the research by fitting circles and ellipses to the pupils, irises and eyelid apertures and then measuring the relative position of these features.
Da Vinci, who lived between 1452 and 1519, was an Italian polymath whose interests ranged from art to engineering and natural science.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018
-
'I have chosen to forgive' - Tumi Morake on moving on
-
Verne Troyer's death ruled as suicide
-
Prince Harry goes solo on royal tour as pregnant Meghan rests
-
US lottery jackpots climb to $2.2 billion combined after no winners
-
Beckham's Cotswolds home targeted by masked raiders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.