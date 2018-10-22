-
Enzo Pietropaolo murder trial postponed to Wednesday
The former top banker is accused of murdering his estranged wife Manuela at her Brackenhurst home last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Enzo Pietropaolo's murder trial has been postponed to Wednesday by the High Court in Johannesburg.
The former top banker is accused of murdering his estranged wife Manuela at her Brackenhurst home last year.
Pietropaolo's new attorney tried to clinch a settlement around a guilty plea but the state did not agree with the proposed sentence.
Family lawyer Ulrich Roux said: “We still believe that the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and police have done a very good job in this matter and that they investigated the matter very well. We are confident of a conviction of murder and that he be sentenced to a lengthy imprisonment.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
