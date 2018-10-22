Enzo Pietropaolo murder trial postponed to Wednesday

The former top banker is accused of murdering his estranged wife Manuela at her Brackenhurst home last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Enzo Pietropaolo's murder trial has been postponed to Wednesday by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Pietropaolo's new attorney tried to clinch a settlement around a guilty plea but the state did not agree with the proposed sentence.

Family lawyer Ulrich Roux said: “We still believe that the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and police have done a very good job in this matter and that they investigated the matter very well. We are confident of a conviction of murder and that he be sentenced to a lengthy imprisonment.”

